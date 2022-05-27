1 killed, 3 injured in Vernon County crash, authorities say

One man was killed and three were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Vernon County, authorities reported.

A 911 call at 2:49 p.m. Thursday reported the two-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway V, north of Highway 33, in the town of Forest, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a 1992 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Dustin E. Downing, 35, of Kendall, was southbound on Highway V when it suddenly veered left, crossed the centerline and hit a 2013 Honda Pilot SUV when driver Joel R. Penegor, 52, of Wauwatosa, swerved but couldn’t avoid the Ram, Spears said.

Adam J. Friedl, 27, of Union Center, and Gary M. Stokley, 31, of Elroy, were passengers in Downing's truck, Spears said.

Friedl was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh; Downing and Stokley were transported to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro and then Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for serious, but non-life threatening injuries; and Penegor sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment on scene, Spears said.

