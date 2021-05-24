 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in town of Cross Plains, authorities say
alert

1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in town of Cross Plains, authorities say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash in the town of Cross Plains on Saturday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The preliminary investigation determined that an SUV was traveling eastbound on Old Military Road, just south of Mineral Point Road, when the driver lost control, the SUV left the road and rolled, Sgt. Johnathon Matz said in a report.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

A male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Matz said.

No additional details were released.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the man killed in the crash pending notification of family, Matz said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics