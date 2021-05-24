1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in town of Cross Plains, authorities say

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash in the town of Cross Plains on Saturday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The preliminary investigation determined that an SUV was traveling eastbound on Old Military Road, just south of Mineral Point Road, when the driver lost control, the SUV left the road and rolled, Sgt. Johnathon Matz said in a report.
A male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Matz said.
No additional details were released.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the man killed in the crash pending notification of family, Matz said.
