1 killed, 1 seriously injured in motorcycle-van crash in Vernon County, authorities say

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash with a van in the town of Kickapoo on Sunday, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on Highway 131 in front of S7205 Highway 131, Lt. Jason Crume said in a statement.

Mary Cano, 32, of rural Gays Mills, was driving the van east on Highway 131 to make a left turn into a private driveway and didn’t see the motorcycle driven by Kevin Fleming, 35 of Des Moines, Iowa, approaching from the opposite direction, Crume said.

The motorcycle struck the van and both Fleming and passenger Amber Blake, 31, also of Des Moines, were thrown from the motorcycle, as both vehicles came to rest in the driveway of S7205 Highway 131, Crume said.

Fleming was taken by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, where he was later pronounced deceased, while Blake was taken by ambulance to a landing zone to meet Gunderson Air, where she was flown to Gunderson Healthcare - La Crosse with serious injuries, Crume said.

Cano and her infant passenger, Enoch Cano, reported no injuries, Crume said.

Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, while the Canos were wearing seatbelts and the appropriate child safety restraint, Crume said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.