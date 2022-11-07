1 killed, 1 injured in Highway 151 crash in Dodge County, authorities say

The crash happened about 7:05 p.m. Sunday in the town of Trenton and the investigation determined that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was driving a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor trailer east on Highway C and crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 151 to head north on 151. As the semi entered the northbound lanes of 151 it was struck by a 2013 Town and Country driven by a 75-year-old Neenah man, and a 2016 Chevrolet Trax driven by a 59-year-old woman also struck the Town and Country, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.