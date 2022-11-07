 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 killed, 1 injured in Highway 151 crash in Dodge County, authorities say

One person was killed and one was injured in a crash Sunday night on Highway 151 in Dodge County, authorities reported.

The crash happened about 7:05 p.m. Sunday in the town of Trenton and the investigation determined that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was driving a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor trailer east on Highway C and crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 151 to head north on 151. As the semi entered the northbound lanes of 151 it was struck by a 2013 Town and Country driven by a 75-year-old Neenah man, and a 2016 Chevrolet Trax driven by a 59-year-old woman also struck the Town and Country, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The driver and only occupant of the Town and Country was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner, Schmidt said.

The Trax driver was taken by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, while the semi driver was not injured, Schmidt said.

No enforcement action was reported.

