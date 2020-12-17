1 killed, 1 injured in car-semi, head-on crash on I-43 in Rock County, police say

One driver was killed and the other driver injured in a head-on crash between a semi and a car in Interstate 43 in Rock County on Wednesday afternoon, the State Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. on I-43 southbound near mile marker 9 near Clinton, Sgt. Gary Helgerson said in a report.

Emergency responders found both drivers injured and one was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville and the other to Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Helgerson said.

No further details were released and the crash remains under investigation, Helgerson said.

Assisting agencies included the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Beloit EMS, and Clinton Fire, EMS and police.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.