1 killed, 1 critically injured in UTV-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, authorities say

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a crash of a UTV and a vehicle at a Jefferson County intersection on Monday, authorities reported.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Monday at Highway 89 and Lenius Road in the town of Waterloo, Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was northbound on Highway 89 with two occupants and collided with the UTV that was westbound on Lenius Road with two occupants, Milbrath said.

One occupant of the UTV was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was flown by MedFlight helicopter to a hospital with critical injuries, Milbrath said.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to local hospitals with injuries, Milbrath said.

The incident remains under investigation, Milbrath said, and no names or additional details were released.

The scene was cleared about 9 p.m., the state Department of Transportation reported.

