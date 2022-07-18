1 killed, 1 critically injured in motorcycle crash on I-90 near Tomah, authorities say

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near Tomah on Saturday, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
At about 9:50 a.m. Saturday, a motorcyclist swerved to avoid a vehicle that had entered their lane and hit another vehicle, causing the motorcycle driver to lose control and crash, the State Patrol said in a statement.
Despite life-saving attempts, the driver, a 68-year-old man from Pigeon Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene, the State Patrol said.
The passenger, a 67-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, the State Patrol said.
No names were released.
