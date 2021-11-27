1 injured, several cars struck in Fitchburg shooting, police say

A person with non life-threatening gunshot injuries showed up at a hospital early Saturday morning following a shooting, the Fitchburg Police Department said in a statement.
Officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of McKee Road for a shots fired report around 12:40 a.m., the statement said. According to police, 24 shell casings were found, along with multiple cars and a building damaged from gunfire. The injured person arrived at a hospital a short time later, the statement said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, a police tip line at 608-270-4321, or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 and online at p3tips.com.