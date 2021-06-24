 Skip to main content
1 injured, man arrested in Janesville shooting, police say
Janesville police said a disturbance between family members escalated into a shooting Thursday afternoon, sending one man to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and resulting in another man being arrested.

Police were called to the 500 block of Milton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. for a person with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. The 38-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, according to police, while Henry L. Tyler, 65, was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail on a tentative charge of reckless injury/domestic violence.

"This is an isolated domestic related incident that quickly escalated from a verbal disturbance between family members," the statement said. "There are no longer concerns for public safety in relation to this incident."

