1 injured in intentionally set mattress fire at Madison men's homeless shelter, authorities say

One person was injured in an intentionally set mattress fire Tuesday night at the temporary site of a homeless men's shelter on the East Side, authorities reported.
The initial reports at 10:11 p.m. were for a smell of gas at the former Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St., and while fire crews were on their way, the call was upgraded to a structure fire response as additional 911 calls reported smoke in the building, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement Wednesday morning.
Firefighters entering the building to investigate found gray smoke banked down to the floor of one interior room and a mattress on fire in the room. Ladder Co. 1 performed search and rescue operations throughout the rest of the building as Engine Co. 3 extinguished the mattress fire, which did not spread beyond that room, Schuster said.
One person was rescued from the fire room by Medic 3 and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Schuster said.
“Preliminary evidence suggests the fire was intentionally set,” with the investigation continuing, Schuster said.
About an hour after the fire was reported, the scene around the shelter was largely clear of emergency personnel with the only visible sign of a fire being a partially burned mattress outside the building.
The fire was reported about half an hour after the Madison City Council approved buying a vacant big-box store on the Far East Side to serve as a temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness.
The Fleet Services building was converted into a shelter last December after homeless men were sheltered at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the North Side since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. For decades before the pandemic, the shelter system for men was spread across three crowded Downtown church basements.
The industrial garage on the East Side can accommodate up to 200 men. It's slated to become the Madison Public Market.
With work on the market expected to begin next year, the City Council approved Tuesday purchasing a building at 2002 Zeier Road for $2.6 million to serve as another temporary shelter location while the search for a permanent, purpose-built shelter location continues.