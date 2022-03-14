 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 injured in crash of small plane at Brodhead Airport in Green County, authorities say

One person was injured in the crash Sunday of a small plane at Brodhead Airport in the town of Decatur in Green County, authorities reported.

Shortly after noon on Sunday, Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Brodhead police and fire personnel, Monroe EMS, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources personnel were sent to the airport in the N2600 block of Brodhead Airport Road in the town of Decatur after a plane crash was reported, Sgt. Zack Degner said in a statement.

The investigation determined that pilot Delbert D Devries, 56, of Browntown, and passenger John R Musser, 61, of Freeport, Illinois, were practicing landing techniques when the 1975 Cessna experienced mechanical troubles, Degner said.

Devries said he was attempting to land the plane when speed and weather conditions caused the plane to go beyond the landing strip, and overturn onto its top, Degner said.

Devries reported no injuries, while Musser was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t specified, Degner said.

The FAA was notified of the crash and the aircraft was secured, Degner said.

