1 injured in 3 shooting incidents over weekend, Madison police say

One man was injured as the city saw three shooting incidents over the weekend, Madison police reported.
At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a local hospital contacted Madison police to report a 24-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
No further details were released on the shooting, which is under investigation, Gibson said.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Peace Park, 452 State St., on a report of a gun being fired, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
There were several people at the park who all denied seeing or hearing anything, but surveillance video showed a 2015 Porsche Macan — listed as stolen out of Fitchburg — driving down State Street and stopping near the park with a passenger getting out with some type of object in his hand. The video then showed the passenger getting back in the Porsche, and everyone in the park ducking down as it left the area, DeSpain said.
Officers did not find any shell casings or damage, DeSpain said.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, multiple callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue, Gibson said in a separate statement.
Arriving officer found multiple casings on Marquette Street near East Washington Avenue, but no property damage. There were people outside at the time of the shooting, but none of those people were injured, and there were no reported injuries, Gibson said.
