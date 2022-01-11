 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chief: Madison officers shoot suspected armed robber after he fired on police
Police at the scene of a "critical incident" on Dryden Drive, off of Northport Drive, on Madison's North Side Tuesday.

 AMBER ARNOLD

Madison police shot a suspected armed robber multiple times Tuesday afternoon after he fired on officers who were trying to arrest him, Madison police chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference.

The man was taken to UW Hospital and was conscious and alert at the time he was transported, Barnes said. He didn't not further elaborate on the man's condition.

The incident started as police were "attempting to secure a suspect who was wanted for multiple armed robberies" at an apartment building near Northport and Dryden drives, Barnes said.

Barnes said as officers approached the building, the man opened a second-story sliding glass door and jumped off a balcony. He said police began to chase the man "at which time early indications are that the suspect turned and fired upon the officers."

"Multiple officers returned fire and was able to subdue the suspect," Barnes said.

The shooting will be investigated by the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

This story will be updated.

