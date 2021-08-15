1 injured as gun calls keep Madison police busy overnight

An injured person showed up at a hospital after shots were fired near Camp Randall Stadium late Saturday night as gun calls kept Madison police busy overnight.

At about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 10 block of Lathrop Street near Camp Randall Stadium on reports of gunshots and arriving officers found multiple shell casings in the street, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

One injured person showed up at a Madison hospital, Gibson said. No details were available on the person’s condition.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Atwood Avenue on the East Side on reports of shots fired, Gibson said in a statement.

Arriving officers found a shell casing in the street, but there have were no reported injuries or damage to property, Gibson said.

And at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of Lake Street and State Street Downtown on a report of a man with a gun, Gibson said in a statement.

Arriving officers did not locate a suspect. The witness who reported the gunman said that a male stood in front of a car leaving the area of State and Lake and yelled something to the occupants, before suspect and car fled the scene, Gibson said.