1 injured after pick-up truck driven through large crowd Downtown, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person had minor injuries after a pick-up truck was driven through a large crowd in Downtown early Sunday morning, according to Madison police.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Police were called to the intersection of North Frances and West Gilman streets around 2:25 a.m. where there was "a large crowd of people in the street and one victim who had been struck by the truck," police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The victim was brought to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck had fled the area before police arrived, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.