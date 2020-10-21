1 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash in town of Middleton that had part of Highway 14 closed

A person was taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the town of Middleton Wednesday night that closed part of Highway 14 for a little under two hours, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash occurred on Wayside Road at around 6:50 p.m., Sgt. Jessamy Torres said. All east and west lanes on Highway 14 were closed between Twin Valley Road and Wayside Road, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and traffic was rerouted. The incident was cleared by 8:30 p.m., and all lanes are now open.
Dane County Sheriff's deputies were on scene.
Torres said the extent of the injuries of the person who was taken to a hospital by ambulance was not known. It also was not clear how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash.
