1 flown to hospital after ATV crash in Iowa County, authorities say
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A person was taken by MedFlight helicopter to a hospital after an ATV crash in Iowa County on Wednesday night, authorities reported.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders were sent to the ATV crash on Ayen Road in the town of Moscow, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

No further details were available on the crash or the condition of the injured person, the Sheriff’s Office told the State Journal.

Responding agencies included the Hollandale Fire Department, Hollandale First Responders, Blanchardville Fire Department, Blanchardville EMS, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and an Iowa County deputy.

