1 driver dies in 3-vehicle crash on Highway M bridge over Highway 18/151, Verona police say

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

One driver died in a three-vehicle crash on the Highway M bridge over Highway 18/151 in Verona on Thursday, Verona police reported.

Initial reports were that two vehicles collided on the bridge and then were struck by a third vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Chief David Dresser said in a statement.

Three ambulances and the Verona Fire Department responded to the crash scene, with extrication required, Dresser said.

Weather was believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, Dresser said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the person who died, Dresser said.

