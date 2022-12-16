1 driver dies in 3-vehicle crash on Highway M bridge over Highway 18/151, Verona police say

One driver died in a three-vehicle crash on the Highway M bridge over Highway 18/151 in Verona on Thursday, Verona police reported.

Initial reports were that two vehicles collided on the bridge and then were struck by a third vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Chief David Dresser said in a statement.

Three ambulances and the Verona Fire Department responded to the crash scene, with extrication required, Dresser said.

Weather was believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, Dresser said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the person who died, Dresser said.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point