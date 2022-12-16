1 driver dies in 3-vehicle crash on Highway M bridge over Highway 18/151, Verona police say

One driver died in a three-vehicle crash on the Highway M bridge over Highway 18/151 in Verona on Thursday, Verona police reported.
Initial reports were that two vehicles collided on the bridge and then were struck by a third vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Chief David Dresser said in a statement.
Three ambulances and the Verona Fire Department responded to the crash scene, with extrication required, Dresser said.
Weather was believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, Dresser said.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the person who died, Dresser said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.