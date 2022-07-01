1 dies in van-vs-semi crash in Grant County, Sheriff's Office says

A van collided with a semi truck Thursday in Grant County, killing a 34-year-old man who was a passenger in the van, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders were called to the collision on Highway 18 just before 11:45 a.m., Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement, and found both vehicles in a cornfield in the town of Wingville.

A passenger of the van, Emmanuel Garcia Ortiz, of Lancaster, died from the collision, Dreckman said, while the 20-year-old driver of the van and 56-year-old driver of the semi were treated for injuries at the scene and released.

Dreckman said the van — a 2008 Ford Econoline — was being driven west on Highway 18 and attempted to turn onto Bethel Road in front of a 2011 Freightliner semi truck going east on the highway. The vehicles collided and ended up in a cornfield on the south side of the highway, he said.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident, which is the fifth fatal crash in the county this year, Dreckman said.

