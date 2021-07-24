1 dies in single-vehicle crash on UW-Madison campus, police say

One person died Friday night after a vehicle drove off the road and rolled several times on the UW-Madison campus, university police said.

UW-Madison Police Department officers were called around 9:45 p.m. for a crash on Lake Mendota Drive near Frautschi Point, police said in a statement. The vehicle appeared to have flipped several times and had come to a rest on its roof, police said.

A teenage driver and three teenage passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment and released, police said, while another passenger who had been ejected from the vehicle died.

Police believe the vehicle was headed east on Lake Mendota Drive when the driver lost control on a curve.

