1 dead in shooting outside Beloit High School after basketball game with Madison, police say

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School where the varsity basketball team was playing Madison La Follette Saturday night, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but he died from his injury, according to the Beloit Police Department. It's the second homicide that happened in Beloit on Saturday, and the third in the city in less than four days.

No Madison students were injured in the shooting, and all athletes from La Follette were back on the bus safely, heading back to Madison, district spokesperson Timothy LeMonds said.

"As far as we know it didn’t have any effect on anybody from our school district," LeMonds said.

Beloit police reported the shooting shortly before 10 p.m.

LeMonds said the shooting happened during the basketball game, while police indicated it occurred after the game.

District officials do not believe any Madison students were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, LeMonds said. The La Follette team was kept in the locker room on a lockdown for about 10 minutes while police responded to the shooting.

Shortly after the lockdown on the building was lifted, the team was escorted to the buses and headed home. LeMonds said the district has been in contact with their families.

According to the school's website, the game started at 7:15 p.m.

Beloit police are asking for the public's help in investigating the fatal shooting. Anyone with video of the incident is asked to reach out to the police department. Residents can submit anonymous tips online at go.madison.com/beloit-tip.

On Saturday morning around 7:10 a.m., a woman was found stabbed to death in the 1400 block of Clary Street in Beloit. Police have not yet arrested a suspect in that homicide.

And on Wednesday afternoon, a 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in a domestic incident in Beloit. Police arrested Anthony D. Richmond as the primary suspect in that homicide. Police said Saturday's stabbing is unrelated.

“It’s very unfortunate that we have so many people in this city that are walking around doing cowardly acts of violence to our residents,” Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said in a press conference Saturday afternoon. “We want that to stop.”

