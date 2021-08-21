1 dead, another injured in 2 Beloit shootings, police say

A man was killed and a women injured in two Friday night shootings that are believed to be related, the Beloit Police Department said.
Officers were called around 9:15 p.m. for a person who was injured in a shooting, police said in a statement. When police arrived at the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the statement. He was taken to a hospital but eventually died, police said.
As police were investigating the homicide, another call came in just before 11 p.m. for a shooting on the 600 block of Woodward Avenue, police said, where a woman was located with a non life-threatening gunshot injury.
"Through our investigation, it is believed these incidents are related," the statement said. "The City of Beloit Police Department offers its condolences to those suffering from these senseless acts of violence."
Any with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-364-6801 or the Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.