1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Sun Prairie, authorities say

One person has died after a crash involving three vehicles in Sun Prairie Saturday night, authorities said.

The vehicles collided on Highway 151 north of the Reiner Road bridge just before 8:45, said Lt. Ryan Cox with the Sun Prairie police.

First responders took people from every vehicle to the hospital, where one later died, Cox said.

No one was arrested for the crash, Cox said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the person who died.

Remembering the 1996 fire that destroyed Madison's Hotel Washington Hotel Washington before the fire Club de Wash before the fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington in ruins People watch Hotel Washington blaze Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Fighting the fire Extinguishing hot spot Friends embrace Freezing water Hotel Washington fire Barber's Closet fire damage Hotel Washington flowers Gutted hotel with flag Hotel Washington vigil Hotel Washington service Fire investigators Salvaging what they can Washington Hotel steps State Journal front page Feb. 19, 1996 State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996 State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996 Trumpf Hotel, 1906 Hotel Washington in 1935