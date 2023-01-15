 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Sun Prairie, authorities say

One person has died after a crash involving three vehicles in Sun Prairie Saturday night, authorities said. 

The vehicles collided on Highway 151 north of the Reiner Road bridge just before 8:45, said Lt. Ryan Cox with the Sun Prairie police. 

First responders took people from every vehicle to the hospital, where one later died, Cox said.

No one was arrested for the crash, Cox said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the person who died. 

