1 dead after multi-car crash on northbound I-39/90/94 at Lien Road

One person died after a multi-car crash Thursday on Interstate 39/90/94 north at Lien Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The State Patrol did not say how many people were involved in the crash or if others were injured.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The right lane of northbound I-39/90/94 at Lien Road was closed after the crash. All lanes were open shortly before 8 p.m.

Traffic was on Interstate 39/90 north leading up to the crash site was backed up for more than five miles, WisDOT said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.