1 dead after house fire in Junea County, Sheriff's Office said

One person was found dead after a house fire Saturday morning in Juneau County, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Union Center Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the village of Union Center shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews were notified that there were potentially two individuals inside the home as it burned, the Sheriff's Office said. One person was found to be safe in the city of Elroy, but firefighters found the body of the second person inside the house that caught fire.

The Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The identity of the person who died has not been released. Authorities are still investigating the cause of death, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting the Juneau County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

The Elroy, Hillsboro and Wonewoc fire departments, as well as the Wonewoc Area Ambulance also responded to the incident.

