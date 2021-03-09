1 dead, 8 injured in SUV crash on I-39/90/94 in Columbia County

A single-car crash on Interstate 39/90/94 in Columbia County on Tuesday afternoon killed one person and left eight others injured, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
The crash on the interstate near Poynette occurred around 2:45 p.m., authorities said. An SUV with nine occupants was traveling north but lost control and rolled into a ditch. Several of the occupants were ejected from the SUV, including unrestrained children.
One person died at the scene and the other eight were transported by air and ground ambulances with varying injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.
'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on
A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses, upended school and changed nearly all aspects of everyday life.
It's been 12 months of grief, shutdowns, reopenings, protective measures, partisan fighting, lawsuits and loss. And now, hope.
“Truly every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head,” said Malia Jones, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist.
"If you would have told me last March that we'd be virtual for a year, I'd never, ever would have believed it."
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
