1 dead, 8 injured in SUV crash on I-39/90/94 in Columbia County

A single-car crash on Interstate 39/90/94 in Columbia County on Tuesday afternoon killed one person and left eight others injured, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The crash on the interstate near Poynette occurred around 2:45 p.m., authorities said. An SUV with nine occupants was traveling north but lost control and rolled into a ditch. Several of the occupants were ejected from the SUV, including unrestrained children.

One person died at the scene and the other eight were transported by air and ground ambulances with varying injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.