1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash between vehicles, pedestrians in Sun Prairie, police say

One person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles and two pedestrians in Sun Prairie Monday afternoon, police said.

Lt. Kevin Konopacki said Sun Prairie officers responded to the crash around 3:35 p.m. on Highway 19 at Whitetail Drive.

Four people were involved in the crash, Konopacki said. Two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and one died at the scene.

Konopacki declined to specify the identities of the victims and whether those who were injured were the pedestrians or drivers. He said families still need to be notified before they release more information.

Konopacki said police are investigating the death and whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Both lanes of Highway 19 were blocked for more than three hours until at least 6:30 p.m., Konopacki said.

The Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie EMS, Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted with the accident.

