One person is dead and two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday afternoon after the car they were in crashed into a tree on Madison's Southwest Side.

The Madison Fire Department said in a news release that it responded to the crash in the 800 block of South Gammon Road just after noon and found three people in the vehicle, one of whom was dead. The fire department said one other has life-threatening injuries.

Gammon was shut down between Schroeder and Watts roads and police were also on the scene.

WISC-TV in Madison reported that the car crashed into a tree.