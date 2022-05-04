1 dead, 2 injured in Rock County crash caused by driver failing to stop at stop sign, authorities say

One person died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Rock County Wednesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
A 51-year-old man from Beloit died on scene from injures he suffered in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said. A 19-year-old driver, who is from Janesville, and a juvenile passenger were the ones injured. No further information on their identities was released.
Emergency crews responded around 12:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 213 at Highway B in the town of Magnolia, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff Office's initial investigation into the crash showed that the 19-year-old was driving a Toyota westbound on Highway B when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 213.
The 51-year-old was traveling south in a Saturn on Highway 213 and collided with the Toyota when the 19-year-old failed to stop, the Sheriff's Office said.
Highway 213 was closed for more than two hours as emergency crews responded, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
