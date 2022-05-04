1 dead, 2 injured in Rock County Crash, authorities say

One person died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Rock County Wednesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews responded around 12:30 p.m. to a crash on Highway 213 at Highway B, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Sheriff's Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle had two occupants who were injured, while one person in the other vehicle died. Their identities were not released.

Highway 213 was closed for more than two hours as emergency crews responded, the transportation department said.

