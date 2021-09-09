 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead, 2 injured in Milwaukee crash during State Patrol pursuit
topical alert

1 dead, 2 injured in Milwaukee crash during State Patrol pursuit

Police lights

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured when a law enforcement pursuit ended with a crash in Milwaukee, authorities reported.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, all three people were in a vehicle being pursued by the Wisconsin State Patrol Wednesday night.

The State Patrol attempted a traffic stop, which led to the pursuit which ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed near an Interstate 94 exit ramp west of American Family Field.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the vehicle were seriously injured, but are expected to survive, officials said.

Milwaukee police are assisting the State Patrol in the investigation.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics