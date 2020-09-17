1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in town of Oak Grove

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 68-year-old man has died, and two men in their 20s suffered non life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in the town of Oak Grove Monday, the state Department of Transportation reported Thursday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway A and Highway W at around 4:22 p.m. Monday.

Mark Schmidt, of Hustisford, was alone driving an Oldsmobile sedan when he was hit by a tractor trailer traveling northbound after Schmidt did not yield at a stop sign, according to the initial investigation. Schmidt's sedan was then pushed into a Dodge County Sheriff's squad car that was waiting to make a left turn. Schmidt died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the tractor trailer is 22-year-old Nicholas Retzlaff, of Ripon, and the driver of the squad car is 27-year-old Jeremy McCarty, of Juneau. Both received minor injuries.

The Juneau Fire Department, Juneau EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedic and Dodge County Highway Department also assisted after the crash.

