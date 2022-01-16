1 dead, 2 injured after crash on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Three people were taken to a hospital, where one later died, after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, Madison police said.
The occupants of one vehicle suffered serious injuries and all involved were hospitalized after the crash just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road, Sgt. Jared Prado said in a statement.
Authorities had not released the names of those involved in the crash.
Police asked anyone who saw or has video of the crash to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.