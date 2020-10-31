1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Far West Side triple shooting, Madison police say

One person was killed and two more were hospitalized Saturday afternoon during a shooting on the Far West Side, Madison police said.

Police were called to Flower Lane, which is off Gammon Road near Memorial High School, around 1:40 p.m., police spokesperson Julie Laundrie said in a statement. One person were dead at the scene, and two others were taken to a hospital, she said.

It's not yet known whether the two victims in the hospital have life-threatening injuries, Laundrie said.

"This case is under active investigation at this time," she said. "Suspect and victims are believed to be known to each other.

The Halloween day shooting is Madison's 11th homicide of the year. It's the first homicide in the city in about two and a half months after the Aug. 11 shooting of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who died two days later when she was taken off life support.

This summer, Madison saw a surge of gun violence with the number of shootings breaking records.

This story will be updated.

