1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash of semis on I-39/90 near Janesville, authorities say
State Patrol squad, generic file photo
Wisconsin State Patrol

One driver died and the other was injured in a fiery crash between two semi-trailer trucks on Interstate 39/90 near Janesville early Wednesday morning, the State Patrol reported.

The crash shortly before 4 p.m. happened when a southbound semi drove through the median and collided with a northbound semi near mile marker 166 north of Janesville, Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson said in a statement.

The northbound semi became engulfed in flames, Johnson said.

One driver died and the other was taken to a hospital, Johnson said. Names of the drivers were not released.

All lanes of I-39/90 still were closed after daybreak, with detours set up using Highway 14 and Highway 15 between Janesville and Edgerton.

