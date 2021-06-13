1 dead, 1 arrested in Fort Atkinson home fire

A suspect in a fatal fire Friday morning in Fort Atkinson was arrested by state Department of Justice investigators and other agencies Saturday.

The investigation of the fire, reported late Friday morning, also involved a statewide Amber Alert, in which a missing child was found shortly after the alert was issued.

When Fort Atkinson firefighters and police officers arrived at the home that was ablaze, they encountered heavy fire conditions before ultimately finding a deceased person in the home, DOJ said in a news release. The state Fire Marshal’s Office at DOJ was asked to investigate the death.

Investigators found the circumstances of the fire to be suspicious and were concerned about the location and safety of a child who lived in the home, resulting in the Amber Alert, according to DOJ.

The individuals involved in the incident are not strangers to one another, DOJ said.

The names of the person arrested and the deceased person had not been released by DOJ, which said the investigation is continuing.

