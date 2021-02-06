1 charge in parking lot hate crime case dismissed

One of two felony hate crime charges filed last summer against a McFarland man stemming from a parking lot dispute was dismissed Friday after a judge agreed there wasn’t an adequate basis for the charge as spelled out in a criminal complaint.
The felony child abuse hate crime filed against David G. Lythjohan, 65, was the most serious of the charges he faced. But Circuit Judge John Hyland agreed with Lythjohan’s lawyers that as charged, as described in the complaint, it lacked essential elements of the crime.
In particular, Hyland said, a jury would have to find bodily harm was intentionally caused to the child during the incident in June at Woodman’s Market, 3817 Milwaukee St. But when asked whether he was hurt during the incident, the child who was the subject of that particular charge said no, he had not been, Hyland said.
Lythjohan remains charged with two misdemeanors — battery and disorderly conduct, both as hate crimes — and one count of felony reckless child abuse, also as a hate crime. He is free on a signature bond.
A criminal complaint charged that Toshiana Northington, who is Black, told police she had dropped off her children at the store and went to find a parking space. She said Lythjohan, who is white, had been upset that Northington’s car was blocking his path and began banging on her car door, and punched her in the face when she opened the car door.
Northington’s children ran over to pull Lythjohan away from her, the complaint states, and during the ensuing struggle, he hit the children and threw the youngest, 4, to the ground. Another child, who was 11, said Lythjohan grabbed him by the neck and punched him once the nose. He said he was not hurt but was more scared than anything. That was the charge dismissed by Hyland because it was not shown the child sustained any bodily harm.
