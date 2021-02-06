1 charge in parking lot hate crime case dismissed

One of two felony hate crime charges filed last summer against a McFarland man stemming from a parking lot dispute was dismissed Friday after a judge agreed there wasn’t an adequate basis for the charge as spelled out in a criminal complaint.

The felony child abuse hate crime filed against David G. Lythjohan, 65, was the most serious of the charges he faced. But Circuit Judge John Hyland agreed with Lythjohan’s lawyers that as charged, as described in the complaint, it lacked essential elements of the crime.

In particular, Hyland said, a jury would have to find bodily harm was intentionally caused to the child during the incident in June at Woodman’s Market, 3817 Milwaukee St. But when asked whether he was hurt during the incident, the child who was the subject of that particular charge said no, he had not been, Hyland said.

Lythjohan remains charged with two misdemeanors — battery and disorderly conduct, both as hate crimes — and one count of felony reckless child abuse, also as a hate crime. He is free on a signature bond.