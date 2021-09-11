1 arrested as 3 armed robberies, carjacking keep Madison police busy Friday night

Three businesses were robbed at gunpoint and one carjacking resulted in an arrest, Friday, according to Madison Police.
Police responded to reports of an armed robbery just after 2 p.m. at a Capitol Petrol gas station on the 1100 block of North Sherman Avenue. The suspect allegedly showed a gun and demanded cash from the register before running from the scene. Police said no arrests have been made.
Friday afternoon, at 4:20 p.m. police saw a car on East Washington Avenue that they believe may have been involved in an early armed robbery. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped away, initiating a chase. Police stopped following the car after the driver drove into a school zone. Shortly after, police found the vehicle abandoned. Officers then received reports of the suspect assaulting a driver and stealing their car. Police found the suspect, saw them abandon the stolen car on Willow Rock Road and arrested them. Lieutenant Paul Bauman said police are currently investigating which robbery the suspect may have been involved in.
Just before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Taco Bell on the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue. Police said the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded cash. Police said the suspect fled the scene, no arrests have been made.
Friday evening, just before midnight a man wearing a mask entered a Kwik Trip on the 7500 block of Mineral Point Road and showed a handgun. Police said the man robbed a customer and then demanded cash from the register. Police said no arrests have been made.
Bauman said it is unclear if the incidents are related as the city has seen a "rash" of armed robberies recently.
"Unfortunately we are experiencing a high volume of armed robberies, several of these look like they could be the same suspect just based on clothing and appearance when they are done, but we have had so many it is hard to pin it all on one person or persons," Bauman said.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding any of these incidents to contact authorities at 608-255-2345.