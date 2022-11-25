1 arrested after gunshots reported in Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area, Fitchburg police say

One person was arrested after gunshots were reported in the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area on Tuesday night, Fitchburg police reported.
At about 11 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Nevin Springs on several reports of gunshots fired from the area, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.
Officers found three people in Nevin Springs and determined that at least one had recently been using a handgun for target practice there. One person was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon, Hartwick said.
Additional evidence, including another firearm, collected in the investigation indicated that the three people contacted Tuesday night might be linked to at least one of the Oct. 8 shots fired incidents in Swan Creek in which three homes were hit in the neighborhood, Hartwick said.
Criminal charges related to the Oct. 8 incident will be filed pending further investigation and analysis, Hartwick said.
The identities of the three people are being withheld as criminal charges have yet to be determined or referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office, Hartwick said.
No injuries were reported.
