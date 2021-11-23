1 arrested after cutting 2 others in altercation on South Side, Madison police say

One person was arrested after cutting two others with a box cutter in an altercation Monday on the South Side, Madison police reported.
At about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, police were sent to the 1100 block of Moorland Road on a report of a stabbing, Sgt. Daniel Sherrick said in a statement.
Officers determined that what started as a verbal dispute involving three adults turned into a physical altercation, and one person brandished a box cutter and injured the other two, Sherrick said.
The two who were cut were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Sherrick said.
The person with the box cutter was arrested in tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed, Sherrick said.
No identities were provided.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.