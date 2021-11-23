 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 arrested after cutting 2 others in altercation on South Side, Madison police say
alert

1 arrested after cutting 2 others in altercation on South Side, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

One person was arrested after cutting two others with a box cutter in an altercation Monday on the South Side, Madison police reported.

At about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, police were sent to the 1100 block of Moorland Road on a report of a stabbing, Sgt. Daniel Sherrick said in a statement.

Wisconsin has seen its share of heinous serial killers over the years. Here's a look back at the horrific criminal cases that have scarred state history.

Officers determined that what started as a verbal dispute involving three adults turned into a physical altercation, and one person brandished a box cutter and injured the other two, Sherrick said.

The two who were cut were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Sherrick said.

The person with the box cutter was arrested in tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed, Sherrick said.

No identities were provided.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics