1 arrested, 3 escape after crash while racing on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say

One person was arrested and three escaped after a crash while racing on East Washington Avenue on Monday, Madison police reported.
A Verona woman driving on North Baldwin Street about 5:30 p.m. entered the East Washington Avenue intersection on a green light when a Pontiac Grand Prix with no license plates slammed into her Honda Odyssey, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Witnesses told police four young men got out of the Pontiac, a Ford Taurus pulled up, and two of them got in it and fled the scene, while the other two ran off as officers arrived, DeSpain said.
One of those who fled on foot, Dorian L. Watkins, 20, of Middleton, was caught after running through backyards of nearby homes. He told police he was a passenger in the Grand Prix, and that the driver was racing another car along East Washington Ave. when the collision occurred, DeSpain said.
Watkins was arrested on tentative charges of resisting/obstructing and nine counts of bail jumping, DeSpain said.
The driver of the Honda was evaluated by Madison Fire Department paramedics at the scene, DeSpain said.
