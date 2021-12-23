1 arrested, 1 sought in gunpoint robbery at town of Dunkirk home, authorities say

One male was arrested and another is being sought in a gunpoint robbery at a town of Dunkirk home on Wednesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Wednesday just before 1 p.m., deputies responded to a reported home invasion on Taylor Lane in the town of Dunkirk, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

A man and his 18-year old son were at home when two males, one an acquaintance, came to the home and were invited inside. One of the males proceeded to hold the father and son at gunpoint, and after damaging some items inside the home, the men left with a rifle, a .22-caliber handgun, and a wallet, Schaffer said.

The ensuing investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at 7 Downer Circle in Madison, with the Madison Police Department SWAT assisting the Sheriff’s Office, and multiple firearms and a 2008 Dodge Charger used in the robbery seized, Schaffer said.

During the search warrant execution, Andres Urbina, 19, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of armed robbery and felony bail jumping and taken to the Dane County Jail, Schaffer said.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and are seeking the second robber, Schaffer said.