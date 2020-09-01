1 arrested, 1 sought after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man and woman escaped on foot after shooting at deputies during a high-speed chase Monday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The man was later arrested, while the woman still was being sought, Sheriff's Office spokesman Elise Schaffer said in an interview about 8:20 a.m.

Further details, including the man's identity and tentative charges, would be released later Tuesday, Schaffer said.

The incident began shortly before 11:30 p.m. when a Dane County deputy initiated a traffic stop on a tan 2004 Toyota Prius hatchback on Highway N near Koshkonong Road in the town of Pleasant Springs. After the deputy made contact with the two occupants of the Prius, they drove away north on N, starting a pursuit, Lt. Matt Karls said in a statement.

During the pursuit, multiple gunshots were fired from the Prius at pursuing deputies, Karls said, but no injuries were reported.

As the vehicle entered into the village of Cottage Grove, officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks, disabling the vehicle at Progress Drive, Karls said.