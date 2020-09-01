 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 arrested, 1 sought after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says
alert

1 arrested, 1 sought after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

{{featured_button_text}}
Dane County Squad car very tight crop
Dane County Sheriff's Office

A man and woman escaped on foot after shooting at deputies during a high-speed chase Monday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The man was later arrested, while the woman still was being sought, Sheriff's Office spokesman Elise Schaffer said in an interview about 8:20 a.m. 

Further details, including the man's identity and tentative charges, would be released later Tuesday, Schaffer said.

The incident began shortly before 11:30 p.m. when a Dane County deputy initiated a traffic stop on a tan 2004 Toyota Prius hatchback on Highway N near Koshkonong Road in the town of Pleasant Springs. After the deputy made contact with the two occupants of the Prius, they drove away north on N, starting a pursuit, Lt. Matt Karls said in a statement.

During the pursuit, multiple gunshots were fired from the Prius at pursuing deputies, Karls said, but no injuries were reported.

As the vehicle entered into the village of Cottage Grove, officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks, disabling the vehicle at Progress Drive, Karls said.

The two suspects then fled on foot into a wooded area nearby and were not located despite an extensive search with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, including UAV operators and K9 handlers, Karls said.

The woman was described as about 30 years old, 5-8 and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown, wearing a long-sleeve type shirt, pants, and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 608-255-2345 or the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

Police shooting of Jacob Blake, response to the shooting top recent notable crimes

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics