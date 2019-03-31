A three-vehicle, nearly head-on crash on Interstate 94 near Cottage Grove late Sunday morning left a teenager dead and several others injured, according to the Wisconsin State patrol.
A Ford Focus and Honda Pilot were travelling west when they lost control at 11:08 a.m., the State Patrol said. The Honda Pilot crossed the median and struck an eastbound Toyota Highlander, killing a 17-year-old female passenger from Shorewood.
It's unclear what caused the two vehicles to lose control.
Another 17-year-old female passenger, also from Shorewood, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to UW Hospital. The Toyota's driver and a third passenger, 23 year olds from Manitowoc and Shorewood, were taken to UW Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol
The drivers of the Honda Pilot, a 42-year-old Madison man, and Ford Focus, a 23-year-old man from Hartland, had non-life threatening injuries.
The State Patrol didn't disclose victim names, saying it was withholding them to notify family members.
The crash at mile marker 243.6 initially closed all eastbound Interstate 94 lanes before the left lane opened up. Authorities closed the right two lanes for about 3.5 hours to investigate the crash, the State Patrol said.