A crash late Sunday morning is expected to block two lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 traffic near Cottage Grove until the afternoon.
The crash at mile marker 243 at about 11 a.m. initially closed all eastbound Interstate 94 lanes, but the left lane had opened up as of about 12:20 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The two lanes are expected to be closed until about 2 p.m., the transportation department said.
Eastbound traffic was moving slowly from just before Sprecher Road to just past Highway N at about 1 p.m., according to the DOT.