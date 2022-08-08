Crash on East Washington Avenue sends 1 to hospital with injuries, authorities say

Paramedics took one person to the hospital with injuries early Monday afternoon after a crash involving two vehicles closed lanes on East Washington Avenue for roughly an hour and a half, the Madison Fire Department said.

Public safety officials, including Madison Police and fire department personnel, arrived on the scene of the collision at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and First Street Monday afternoon.

"Both vehicles suffered front-end damage," said fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster of the severity of the crash.

Schuster said she did not have information to share "on the extent or seriousness" of the injuries sustained by the victim, whose identity has not yet been released.