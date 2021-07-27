Crash on Beltline causes power outages, backups

A crash on the Beltline has caused power outages from Todd Drive to Seminole Highway.

At 3:20 p.m., the Madison Police Department responded to a crash in the 3400 block of the West Beltline Highway, according to the Dane County Dispatch.

Frontage Road is closed, and the Dane County 911 Center recommends drivers avoid the main intersection at the Beltline and Todd Drive due to traffic backups on the West Beltline Highway.

Madison Gas and Electric said power outages occurred after 3:00 p.m. and all power was restored to affected units shortly after 4:00 p.m. The power was out in total for less than an hour, and MGE said 391 units were affected.

The Madison Police Department, Madison Fire and the Dane County Sheriff's Office have been dispatched to the scene.

