Crash closes Highway 151 near County Road VV, authorities say

A crash that occurred Monday evening on Highway 151 near County Road VV resulted in the closure of the highway's left lane both northbound and southbound, authorities said.
The
Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimated Monday in a report the scene would take an hour for public safety officials to clear. At 8:45 p.m., WisDOT said the highway was open.
Entities that responded to the incident included the
Dane County Sheriff's Office, as well as Sun Prairie fire and emergency medical services staff, Dane County public safety communications said Monday.
The crash remains under investigation by authorities, the public safety office said.
No injuries have yet been reported.
Photos: The Dane County Farmers Market then and now
041622farmersmarketkw06-04162022123251
A customer selects a tomato at the Canopy Gardens booth during the Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, April 16, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
041622farmersmarketkw10-04162022123251
A customer samples cranberry chipotle chutney from Savory Accents at the Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, April 16, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Farmers' Market
Ted Ballweg, left, of Savory Accents near Verona, talks with a customer at his stand that specializes in products made with organic hot peppers. Ballweg has been selling at the Dane County Farmers' Market since 1984.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Farmers' Market
Mark Olson reaches for an order of cinnamon sticks at his Renaissance Farm stand at the Dane County Farmers' Market. Olson, of Spring Green, is helping organize a little red wagon project and is recruiting 50 artists to take part in the effort that will be similar to the CowParade and Bucky on Parade.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Farmers' Market
A customer selects a basket of tomatoes from Don's Produce at the Dane County Farmers' Market. The tomatoes and cucumbers are grown in a hydroponic greenhouse near Arena by Don Uselman, who has been a vendor for 45 years. The potatoes were harvested last fall and stored over the winter.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
041622farmersmarketkw11-04162022123251
The Koch family, from left, Eric, Soren and Mandy walk through the Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, April 16, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Farmers' Market
Despite chilly temperatures, thousands came out Saturday for the season's first outdoor Dane County Farmers' Market on Capitol Square. It's the first April on the Square for the market since 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to move the market to a more spread-out area at the Alliant Energy Center in 2020 and for part of 2021 before returning to the Square in June.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Farmers' Market
Garden plants from the Flower Factory were among the Wisconsin-produced items at the Dane County Farmers' Market on Saturday. Of the 230 members of the market, 49 vendors turned out, but that number will grow as the weather warms, market officials said.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Farmers Market
A colorful variety of tomatoes and cucumbers are displayed at the Canopy Gardens stand at the Dane County Farmers Market on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
041622farmersmarketkw02-04162022122747
Sandra Schroerlucke selects a bag of greens from Don's Produce at the Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, April 16, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Farmers' Market
Renae Marsh of Canopy Gardens adds more tomatoes to a display at the Dane County Farmers' Market. Her family farm, which uses a ¾-acre greenhouse to grow tomatoes 11 months of the year, is located near Antigo, 162 miles north of Madison.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Farmers' Market
A hip crowd walks the Capitol Square in October 1975 for the Dane County Farmers' Market.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
FARMERS MARKET CROWD 82
DANE COUNTY FARMERS' MARKET 1982
JD PATRICK
Dane County Farmers' Market
At the 1974 Dane County County Farmers' Market, Robert Mendenhall, left, and Tom Mendenhall came from Plainfield to sell cantaloupe.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Dane County Farmers' Market
One of the handful of vendors to show up for the inaugural Dane County Farmers' Market on Sept. 30, 1972, was a farmer from Black Earth who sold seven cases of honey. "I never dreamed we'd sell anywhere as much as we did today," owner Wesley Rolfs told the Wisconsin State Journal.
CARMIE A. THOMPSON
FARMERS MARKET WEBSTER
DANE COUNTY FARMERS' MARKET 1993 (Published on Nov 7 1993) Melody Webster, Madison, selects a peacock feather Saturday as snow flies at the Farmers' Market on the Capitol Square.
Joseph W. Jackson III
SALZMAN AT FARMERS' MARKET
DANE COUNTY FARMERS' MARKET 1975 (Published on 6/14/1975) Visitors to the Farmers' Market this morning gathered around the stand of Richard Salzman, of Fall River, who was one of many area farmers on the Square to sell their products. Salzman has a wide array of vegetables to sell.
CARMIE A. THOMPSON
Dane County Farmers' Market
The Wisconsin State Journal's Oct. 1, 1972, story about the first Dane County Farmers' Market, which was held on Sept. 30.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
