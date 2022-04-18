 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash closes Highway 151 near County Road VV, authorities say

A crash that occurred Monday evening on Highway 151 near County Road VV resulted in the closure of the highway's left lane both northbound and southbound, authorities said. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimated Monday in a report the scene would take an hour for public safety officials to clear. At 8:45 p.m., WisDOT said the highway was open.

Entities that responded to the incident included the Dane County Sheriff's Office, as well as Sun Prairie fire and emergency medical services staff, Dane County public safety communications said Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by authorities, the public safety office said.

No injuries have yet been reported.

