Crash blocks lane on Highway 51 near city of Monona, authorities say

Shortly after a crash closed Highway 151 near County Road VV early Monday evening, authorities reported another incident on Highway 51 by the city of Monona.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a report that a crash occurring just before 8 p.m. blocked the right lane of traffic northbound on Highway 51 at Stoughton and Service Road.

WisDOT estimated in its report it would take two hours for public safety officials to clear the scene.

Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene Monday evening, WisDOT said.

No injuries have yet been reported.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.