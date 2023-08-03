A crash is blocking all lanes of traffic on Interstate 94 near County Highway K in Columbia County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Department is responding to the crash. Traffic impacts are expected to last for around two hours.
